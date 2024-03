KARACHI: Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 10 in Pakistan.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Rawit Hilal Committee, has shown the possibility of the 29th month of Ramadan on a scientific basis.

According to Chairman Rawit Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Eid-ul-Fitr can be celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, April 10.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that scientifically the age of the moon will be around 20 hours and the angle will be 10 degrees.