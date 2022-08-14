KARACHI : An amazing Change of Guard ceremony were held at Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

According to a Pakistan Navy press release, a well-groomed group of cadets and sailors from the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed guard duty at Mazar-e-Quaid while carefully dressed in ceremonial garb.

Commodore M. Khalid, Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, attended the event as the Chief Guest and conducted a guard review.

The Father of the Nation received Qaumi Salam from the principal guest and the Pakistan Navy contingent.

The chief guest laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid after the ceremonial guard mounting on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, and Pakistan Navy personnel. Later, the principal guest presented fateha and wrote a heartfelt tribute to the Quaid in the visitor book.