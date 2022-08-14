ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio wished the nation and its administration a happy day.

He said in a message that Indonesia’s Independence Day, which falls on August 17, coincides with Pakistan’s Independence Day, which is observed in the same month.

Pakistan and Indonesia, both Muslim-majority nations, have longstanding religious and cultural ties, according to Ambassador Adam.

He asserted that the cultures and garb of the people in the two nations share a great deal in common.

The envoy wished for Pakistan’s progress toward wealth, peace, and expansion to last forever on behalf of the Indonesian people.