The Supreme Court has ordered re-election in PB-50 Qila Abdullah constituency of Balochistan.

A 3-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa heard the petition related to the election of PB 50 Qila Abdullah.

The Supreme Court invalidated the Election Commission’s order of re-voting at only 6 polling stations and said that re-polling should be conducted in the constituency as per the law.

The lawyer of ANP leader Zamrik Khan said that the turnout was unreal at several polling stations of PB50, from which polling stations my client was successful, repolling was ordered only there, Zamrik Khan had also taken oath. , the Election Commission suspended the notification.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that the court should not be taken into such subtleties, the court cannot sit and hear 400 election cases if the parties agree, they conduct re-polling in the entire constituency.

The Supreme Court ordered re-polling in PB50 Qila Abdullah with the consent of the parties.

Zamrik Khan of ANP was successful from PB 50 Qila Abdullah, Malik Nawaz of JUI challenged Zamrik Khan’s victory in the Election Commission.

The Election Commission, on the request of Malik Nawaz, stopped the notification of Zamrik Khan’s victory and ordered re-polling at 6 polling stations, which was challenged by Zamrik Khan in the Supreme Court.