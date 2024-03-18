The final of the ninth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played today between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Who will be the champion of HBL PSL Nine will be decided tonight at the National Bank Arena Stadium in Karachi, with both teams competing for the title.

Islamabad has won the trophy twice, and Multan Sultans have won the title once.

Multan Sultans reached the final after defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the first qualifier while Islamabad defeated Quetta in Eliminator 1 and then managed to get a win over Peshawar in Eliminator 2 to reach the final.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, the captains of both the teams that reached the final, took pictures with the trophy in front of the historic building of Karachi Port Trust.

Pitch Report:

This is the same wicket of Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Stadium on which the Eliminator 2 match was played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

This wicket provided the batsmen with bouncy and fast delivery which helped them in their strike, hopefully, this wicket will be like that today.

Which of the two is heavier?

While Multan Sultans proved to be the stronger of the two teams in HBL PSL 9, United put in a dominant performance after securing two consecutive knockout victories.

However, if the teams are compared and the previous matches are seen, Multan still looks stronger than Islamabad in all three departments of bowling, fielding and batting.