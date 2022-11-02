On his 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by releasing the official teaser for one of his most anticipated films, Pathaan. On November 2, King Khan, Bollywood actor, posted the teaser for his upcoming movie Pathaan on Instagram.Along with the official preview, the caption said, “Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Li Jiye…

NOW AVAILABLE: #PathaanTeaser On January 25, 2023, commemorate #Pathaan with #YRF50 exclusively at a theatre near you. releases in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.”Pathaan, in which Khan, 57, co-stars with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, follows an undercover detective who, along with his ex-convict and others, battles the narcotics cartel responsible for the death of his father.

It is an action thriller movie that Siddharth Anand wrote, directed, and Aditya Chopra produced under his own production company, Yash Raj Films.