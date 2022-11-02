KARACHI: The first Fly Jinnah flight took off from Karachi on Tuesday and landed in Islamabad.At 1:11 PM, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi saw the departure of maiden aircraft 9p672 bound for Islamabad. Although the departure time for the flight was 12 o’clock, it actually took off an hour and 11 minutes later.

The cheapest airline in Pakistan took off on its first flight with an Airbus A320 that was three years old and registered as AP-BOP. Daily flights from the airline will go to Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Throughout the week, Quetta will require four flights.

All tickets will cost Rs13,999, and each traveller is allowed to bring 10kg of luggage. Additionally, there will be entertainment for the passengers during the journey. A private hotel in Karachi hosted the opening ceremony. Fly Jinnah is a low-cost carrier, according to Arman Yahya, the airline’s chief operational officer.

He vowed that the airline will continue to have minimal operating costs, which would lead to reasonable fares for the general public.