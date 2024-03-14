Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn the orders for the appointment of Chairman Ursa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif withdrew the orders for the appointment of Chairman Ursa Zafar Mehmood on the concerns of the Sindh government, while the process of appointing a new Chairman Ursa has also been stopped.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued an order to withdraw the summary of the appointment of Chairman Ursa.

Last day, the Prime Minister appointed Zafar Mehmood, a retired officer of grade 22, as the chairman of Ursa and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed reservations about the appointment of the chairman of Ursa.

Earlier, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that there has been contact between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Irrigation Minister said that the Prime Minister assured to withdraw the notification of the appointment of Chairman Ursa and said that the notification of appointment of Zafar Mahmood as Chairman Ursa will be withdrawn.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has adopted a position. It has been decided in the CCI that the appointment of the chairman will be done on a rotation basis from the members of the provinces, on which the Prime Minister has accepted the position of the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Sindh Irrigation Department.

It should be noted that the Sindh government rejected the appointment of the chairman of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and demanded to withdraw the notification.

Murad Ali Shah said that there is an objection not only to the appointment but also to the person who was appointed, the purpose of IRSA was that there should be no influence of the federation in it, the caretaker government amended the ordinance that the federation A representative shall be a member of Ursa.