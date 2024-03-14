Microsoft is working on a unique technology through which people will be able to communicate with other people or type on the computer only through their eyes.

This technology has been named iGazeka by Microsoft and the patent has been published.

This technology will allow typing on a screen with eye movements and this technology will be perfect for people with disabilities.

According to a report, artificial intelligence (AI) tools and machine learning technology will be used for this technology.

Thanks to advanced technology, it will be possible for the device to understand what word people are trying to type based on their eye movements.

According to the report, the technology will work on smartphones, tablets and computers and can be used for text messaging, composing emails, web browsing, internet searching and all other purposes that have a writing option.

Along with writing, it will be possible to do other things with this device.

For example, with your eyes you can click a button on a web browser, and adjust audio volume or brightness.

The company has tested it in HoloLens headsets, but as mentioned above, it’s possible to make it part of multiple devices.

However, the company has not made any announcement about when it will be introduced to the general public.