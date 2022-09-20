The leader of the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stated on Tuesday that the prime minister, who has the constitutional authority to make such appointments, will make his choice based “on merit.”

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current Chief of Army Staff, will step down in the final week of November.

The appointment of the new chairman has been a contentious issue in political circles for some time, with the PTI and government trading barbs over it.

According to the Constitution, the person in charge of making the appointment of the army chief would carry it out based on merit.

Imran Khan shouldn’t be telling the government who needs to do this, the JUI-F leader stated during a press conference in Larkana.

He argued that the PTI leader could not be permitted to “interfere in any way” with the choice of the new army chief.

You’re free to yell and cry all you want, he said.

Rehman’s remarks follow Imran’s vehement address the day before, in which he criticized Shehbaz Sharif for reportedly talking to Nawaz in London over the subject.

