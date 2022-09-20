In addition to a few other fielding and hitting rules, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday published a new set of rules that permanently prohibits using saliva on the ball.

The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is barely around the corner, and the new Playing Conditions are expected to have a big impact on the game.

They will go into force immediately on October 1st. The ICC has made amendments to the playing conditions listed below.

Regardless of whether the batters crossed before the catch was made, the replacement batter will come at the striker’s end when a batter is caught out, according to the new ICC rules.

Previously, the non-striker would strike the next ball while the new batter was at the non-end strikers if the batters crossed each other before a catch was made.

Players are not permitted to use saliva to polish the ball. The restriction was initially implemented due to Covid-19 constraints, but it would now be permanent.

New batter prepared to meet the ball: In ODIs and Tests, a new batter must be prepared to face the ball within two minutes.

For T20 cricket, the 90-second regulation remains in place. If a batter doesn’t follow these instructions, the fielding captain may request a timed out.

Before delivery, if the bowler throws the ball toward the striker’s end in an effort to run out the batter, it will be regarded as a dead ball.

Right of the striker to play the ball: A no-ball is a ball that causes the batter to leave the field.