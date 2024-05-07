The national cricket team has reached Dubai from Lahore for the tour of Ireland and England.

Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali will join the national team in Ireland while fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the squad later due to visa delay.

From Dubai, the team will leave for Ireland where they will play a series of 3 T20 International matches, these matches will be played in Dublin on May 10, 12 and 14.

Apart from this, the Pakistan cricket team will go to England from Ireland where they will play a series of 4 T20 International matches against England.