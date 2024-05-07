Actress Saba Faisal has revealed that she got the job of making clothes for the Sharif family through Kulsoom Nawaz’s sister.

A few days ago, Saba Faisal told in an interview that before entering the field of acting, she had a clothing factory in which she used to make clothes for Maryam Nawaz and Kulsoom Nawaz, but that factory had to be closed before moving to Karachi.

Talking about the same topic, Saba Faisal now said that I have made clothes for both Maryam Nawaz and Kulsoom Apa. like it.

During the interview, Saba Faisal said that Hamza and Maryam’s younger sister got married together, during which I made all the dowry and clothes myself. I was friends with the Sharif family through Kulsoom Nawaz’s sister, who herself is from Model Town. When I lived, she used to give me orders from the Sharif family.

He further said that apart from this, Kulsoom Nawaz also came to my house once, she also praised my clothes, she was very compassionate, gentle, sophisticated and beautiful lady.

Talking about the personality of Kulsoom Nawaz, Saba Faisal further said that when she came to my house, she was wearing a shawl, her simple plain suit and sophisticated personality have remained in my eyes.