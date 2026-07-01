The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for the upper and central regions of the country, according to which the monsoon rains are affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjacent Potohar region and another weather system is present over northeastern Balochistan and adjacent districts of Punjab.

The Meteorological Department informed that rain with gusty winds, gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Waziristan and Kashmir.

It was further informed that during this period, there is a possibility of wind, hail and thundershowers in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Mangla, Jhelum and surrounding areas.

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of heavy or heavy rain and hail at some places.

While directing to take possible impacts and precautionary measures, it has been said that due to heavy rains, there is a possibility of landslides in mountainous areas, flooding in local rivers and low-lying areas, wind, hail and lightning, there is a possibility of damage to weak structures, solar panels, electricity poles, billboards, etc.

The Meteorological Department said that the public should take precautions in view of wind, lightning, and heavy rain in some places.