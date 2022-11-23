The outcomes of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 have been officially announced by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).Candidates can access their MDCAT results on PMC’s official website by using their registered CNIC, POR, B-form, or passport numbers, according to a notification that was released by PMC in this respect.

Additionally, by today, printed result certificates will be made available on the Internet (23 November). PMC has recommended the candidates to get in touch with the exam university in question if there are any mistakes or anomalies.

In the wake of the tragic floods, MDCAT was held on the same day, November 13, throughout the nation, including Islamabad.Additionally, it took place on the same day in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prior to this, all public and private medical and dental colleges were required by President PMC Dr. Naushad Ahmed Sheikh to grant students grace marks for any questions that were not on the syllabus.

He assured the students that they would not be treated unfairly and that any questions that weren’t covered by the syllabus would result in extra credit.