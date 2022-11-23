Following the US, the EU is also looking into the TikTok short video platform’s data practises.

TikTok’s compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) regulations is being investigated. Examining data transfers from EU citizens to China and marketing that specifically target children is the major goal of the investigation.

NEW: The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirms that #TikTok’s data transfers are under investigation & object of several ongoing proceedings. This comes after concerns raised by Members of the European Parliament about data access from inside China https://t.co/aWlVl6hnXJ pic.twitter.com/dhOCojKKOW — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 22, 2022

As a result of the concerns voiced by members of the European Parliament, TikTok is the target of investigations.Prior to now, the micro-video platform was charged with breaking EU consumer laws. As a result, it promised to adjust its methods. In addition to the European Union, TikTok has come under fire in the US for data privacy issues.