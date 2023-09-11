The match between Pakistan and India was called off after the rain stopped in the reserve day of the Yeshia Cup Super Four stage.

The match between Pakistan and India will be 50, 50 overs in which the Indian team has started the game from the 25th over.

Earlier, heavy rain started as soon as the Indian cricket team reached the stadium and the ground had to be covered repeatedly due to intermittent rain since morning.

It is being told that there is a forecast of intermittent rain in Colombo today.

It should be noted that yesterday the important match between Pakistan and India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup was suspended and shifted to the reserve day due to continuous rain and damaged ground field.

On the Reserve Day, today’s game will pick up from where it left off the previous day Yesterday, due to rain, only 24.1 overs of play were possible, in which India scored 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.