ISLAMABAD: The inside story of the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting held last week under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister has come out.

In the SIFC meeting, it was decided that every possible action will be taken to bring the value of the dollar in line with the market and no department should stop operations until the price of the rupee is brought in line with the market, FIA, sensitive institutions, FBR and State. Banks should act together.

According to the sources, a briefing was given in the meeting that the value of the rupee against the dollar is currently around 250 rupees.

According to the sources, it has been decided in the meeting to work on an emergency basis until the price of the dollar is brought in line with the market value.

SIFC said that the elimination of electricity theft will also be a priority, The Intelligence Bureau will make lists of government officials who help in electricity theft, while the lists of officials involved in electricity theft will be delivered to the Prime Minister’s Office within 3 days. Instead of transferring and posting the officials involved, punishments will be given to them.

The participants of the meeting said that the change of the providers of assistance in electricity theft is not a punishment, action should be taken against the officials involved in electricity theft under criminal laws.