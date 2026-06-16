After the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the issue of government formation took an interesting turn, where 4 independent candidates, including those supported by the PML-N, became part of the Istiqama Pakistan Party.

According to the details, the four independent members who won the Gilgit election joined after meeting the Chairman of the Istiqama Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan.

Among those who joined the Istiqama Pakistan Party, the elected members of the assembly from Ghanche, Muhammad Anwar and Dr. Asad Shafiq, the successful candidate from Constituency One Diamer, Dil Pazreed Khan, and the successful candidate from Ghizer also joined the Istiqama Pakistan Party.

The independent candidates who stood in the GBA 23 and 24 constituencies were supported by the PML-N. 7 independent candidates won the elections, out of which 4 became part of the IPP.

It should be noted that the Pakistan People’s Party emerged as the leading party in Gilgit-Baltistan by winning a simple majority, while it is also in a strong position to bring in its own Chief Minister. At the same time, the PML-N has clearly announced that it will sit in the opposition after Bilawal’s reservations.