ISLAMABAD: The Iranian government allowed the return of 2 Pakistanis on the ship.

According to diplomatic sources, 2 Pakistanis on the ship have been allowed to return in the case of the seizure of the Israeli ship by Iran.

Sources say that Iran has informed that the Pakistani crew is free to return home, and the captain of the ship has the authority to disembark whenever he allows his crew.

According to diplomatic sources, permission was given by Iran due to the efforts of the Pakistani Foreign Office, Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghadam assured the release of the two Pakistanis in a meeting held at the Foreign Office yesterday.