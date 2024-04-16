Dubai: A new advisory has been issued regarding heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates.

Heavy rains have disrupted life in the UAE, where torrential rains have continued in Dubai and Abu Dhabi since Monday night, while a new advisory has forecast rain, lightning and hail.

UAE predicts heavy rains, orders employees to work from home and schools to hold online classes

According to media reports, the flight schedule at Dubai Airport has been affected due to heavy rain and several important highways in Dubai have been flooded due to heavy rain.

The UAE Meteorological Department says that the rain may continue till Wednesday.

According to the Emirati authorities, several highways in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been closed, and there is a flood situation in several roads and areas, due to which several stations of the Dubai Metro have also been flooded.

Officials have directed people to avoid unnecessary exits from home and to check the passenger flight schedule to come to the airport.