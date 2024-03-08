Pakistan celebrated International Women’s Day like other parts of the globe yesterday, in a bid to raise awareness against gender bias and take action for equality besides ensuring equal opportunities for women in education, health, and jobs. The well-being of women is more important if we are to create a prosperous and healthy planet.

In a message on the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said International Women’s Day is the day to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to provide them equal opportunities for their effective role in building society.

He promised that the government would continue to take steps for the equitable rights of women, their protection, and for the provision of equal opportunities for education and progress.

The United Nations says 75 percent of the world’s countries could cut spending on service sectors by 2025 due to conflict and rising commodity prices. Women and girls will suffer the most if that happens. The UN has shown several reasons why investment is necessary for women. The first reason is that investing in women is a human rights issue.

The UN also reasoned that there is no alternative to invest in women to ensure poverty reduction, implementation of gender-based economic programs, establishment of a green economy and a caring society, strengthening feminist organizations, and increasing the presence of women everywhere.

The first International Women’s Day celebrated over 100 years ago marked the ongoing struggle for a woman’s right to work, vote, hold public office, and end gender discrimination.

We commemorate International Women’s Day by acknowledging not only their achievements but also their struggles and collective efforts against inequality. Yes, today we celebrate women’s contributions to social, political, and economic change. However, International Women’s Day also reminds us that the fight for gender equality is yet to be won.

In line with the UNFPA, Pakistan’s Vision 2025 highlights five aspects of women’s empowerment: their rights, choices, opportunities, and impact on social change. Pakistani women have significantly advanced in a variety of sectors, including sports, journalism, entrepreneurship, politics, the military, and bureaucracy. They have also made significant contributions to the growth of their country.

Pakistan is one of the Muslim world’s leading nations in terms of women’s political engagement, with designated seats for women in the National Assembly. In addition, women have achieved notable positions in the armed forces and gained international acclaim for their vital contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

Pakistani women have had a significant worldwide effect in the fields of the arts, exploration, and law, among other fields, demonstrating their achievements that transcend national boundaries.

Women are important in our lives and at the workplace. Without their effective contributions and role, we cannot achieve our targets in the field of public health where all of us are striving hard to gain the highest attainable standards of health for all in this country.

Great scholars recognize the importance of women’s empowerment to achieve gender equality in any society. When women are empowered through education and have a greater role in contributing to the development of their communities, socialites, and nation incredible things happen.

Social development is not possible without the key role of womankind, and the entire Pakistani society needs to actively join hands in further empowering women and ensuring their protection and rights.

Women are the backbone of society and play a vital role in building societies. Through their hard work, love, selflessness, and resilience, women forge families and communities. Without empowering and uplifting them, no society can make progress

Women are the pride of the nation. They are playing a robust role in every field including businesses, education, health, defense, diplomatic and sports sectors. Let us think of women.