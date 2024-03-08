Today is International Women’s Day, a time of year when women are honoured for their priceless contributions to global societies. It’s also a time to recognise the enormous obstacles they must overcome.

Globally, women endure unimaginable suffering in crisis areas like Gaza and Sudan. They suffer from serious health hazards, sexual violence, harsh hatred, and malnutrition. Many people in these regions are going through C-sections without anaesthetic or going into delivery without medical assistance. Nearer to home, Pakistani women struggle with a variety of problems, such as systemic obstacles in work and education, gender-based violence, and poor healthcare. The Lahore episode, in which a woman barely escaped from a crazed mob bent on accusing her of “blasphemy,” and the courageous action of a female police officer underscore the pressing need for tolerance and legislative changes.

There are glimmer of triumph and hope in spite of these obstacles. The resilience of Pakistani women in the face of hardship is exemplified by the shepherdess from Shimshal Valley and the midwife tending to injured people during floods. They were listed as one of the 100 powerful and inspirational women in the world for 2023 by the BBC. Furthermore, the potential of Pakistani women in leadership positions is demonstrated by Forbes’ acknowledgment of businesswomen Shazia Syed and Shaista Asif.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s Aurat March echoes international feminist movements in its strong demand for justice and rights. Among the many demands made this year are rights for home-based workers, democratisation, an end to violence against women and girls, safe housing for marginalised communities, and swift action against forced conversions and enforced disappearances. Pakistan honours its first female province chief minister, serving as a reminder of both the country’s past accomplishments and its future challenges. Women’s economic inclusion, healthcare, education, and safety must be given top priority by the state. Pakistan’s growth depends on ensuring women’s rights and involvement in all areas of life, which is not only morally required but also essential.

On this Women’s Day, let us pledge to work towards a time when gender equality is a reality rather than a pipe dream, when all women can freely exercise their rights and advance society without fear or favour. Let us make sure that we have more to be happy about and less to be sad about this coming year. Although there is a long way to go before gender equality, with collaborative action, a more fair