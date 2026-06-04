By Sardar Khan Niazi

The recent evolution of India’s military doctrine has revived an old but increasingly urgent question for South Asia: how does India’s security establishment perceive the use of military power, and what does this mean for regional stability? Understanding the Indian military mind is not an academic exercise. For Pakistan, it is a strategic necessity. Over the past two decades, India’s military thinking has undergone a significant transformation. Traditionally, New Delhi projected an image of strategic restraint, emphasizing diplomacy, economic development and defensive military postures. Today, however, a different trend is visible. Military power has become a more prominent instrument of statecraft, closely linked to India’s aspirations for major-power status and its desire to shape the regional balance of power. This shift is rooted in several developments. India’s rapid economic growth has expanded defense spending and accelerated military modernization. At the same time, competition with China has pushed Indian planners to rethink force structures, strategic partnerships and military preparedness. Yet it is Pakistan that often finds itself at the center of India’s evolving doctrines and political narratives. The emergence of concepts such as surgical strikes and limited conventional operations reflects a growing belief among sections of India’s strategic community that military action can be employed below the threshold of full-scale war. Such thinking is based on the assumption that escalation can be managed and controlled. South Asia’s history, however, offers little support for such confidence. The fundamental reality remains unchanged: India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed neighbors with a long record of crises, mistrust and unresolved disputes. Any doctrine that assumes predictable escalation dynamics risks underestimating the dangers inherent in the region’s security environment. Miscalculations, rather than deliberate decisions, have often driven international crises to dangerous levels. Compounding these concerns is the increasing fusion of nationalism and security policy within India’s domestic political discourse. Military achievements are now more frequently presented as symbols of national resurgence. While every state has the right to celebrate its armed forces, the politicization of military affairs can narrow the space for diplomatic engagement and encourage zero-sum approaches to regional disputes. From Pakistan’s perspective, the challenge is not India’s military strength alone. It is the possibility that growing capabilities may be accompanied by greater willingness to employ force as an instrument of policy. The distinction is critical. Military modernization is a sovereign choice. The strategic assumptions that guide its use are what matter for regional peace. This does not imply that Pakistan can afford complacency. A realistic appraisal of India’s evolving military posture requires continued investment in credible deterrence, institutional preparedness and strategic stability mechanisms. At the same time, Pakistan must avoid the temptation of viewing every Indian action through the lens of worst-case assumptions. Sustainable security requires both vigilance and restraint. The broader lesson is that South Asia’s security dilemma remains alive and well. Another as threats, prompting reciprocal responses and fueling cycles of competition, often interprets measures adopted by one state to enhance its security. In such an environment, military doctrines alone cannot guarantee stability. The region’s future will depend not only on military balances but also on the willingness of political leaders to maintain communication channels, strengthen crisis-management frameworks and resist the allure of confrontational nationalism. The alternative is a South Asia trapped in perpetual strategic anxiety, where every military innovation deepens insecurity rather than reducing it. Understanding the Indian military mind therefore means understanding a larger reality: security in South Asia cannot be achieved through dominance. It can only emerge through a balance of deterrence, dialogue and responsible statecraft. That lesson remains as relevant today as it was in the aftermath of partition nearly eight decades ago.