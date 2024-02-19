The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised objections to the transparency of projects under Pakistan’s annual development program.

According to IMF sources, complete information of investment in development projects under PSDP is not available, there is an urgent need to bring transparency in development projects under PSDP.

According to the sources, the IMF has suggested that the documentation process of development projects should be made effective in the budget of the next financial year, the location and development format of the development projects should also be included in the budget document. To be included in PSDP.

IMF officials say that due to financial difficulties, the objectives of the development projects should also be informed to the International Monetary Fund. For this, the IMF has given suggestions for the development budget