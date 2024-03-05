ISLAMABAD: In the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the President’s House on Monday, ignoring the tradition of the past, the host did not bring the Prime Minister to the banquet room, where the participants of the ceremony had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and present him with a gift. Gets

The guests were waiting for the President and the Prime Minister in this room and the staff came and informed them that the meeting has been suspended, which disappointed the guests.

When it comes to personal matters, the matter will go too far: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

The prime minister and the chiefs of the armed forces are brought to the pink room on the fifth floor of the presidential palace before the ceremony begins so that they are brought to the ceremony hall just before the ceremony begins. There are and from there the banquet room is also distorted in this tradition.

On the occasion of the arrival of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif in the ceremony hall, loud slogans of ‘Dekho Dekho Kon Aya, Sher Aya Sher Aya’ were raised amid loud applause. Immediately after the swearing-in, Nawaz Sharif left the President’s House and did not go to the pink room.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insisted they to come and stop in the pink room, Nawaz Sharif sent them back to the pink room through the elevator door who wanted to come to see them off to the outer door. It is believed that Nawaz Sharif did not want to stay in the pink room with President Arif Alvi.

Shahbaz Sharif took oath as the 24th Prime Minister of the country, guard of honor presented

He shook hands with almost every notable guest including Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Provincial Governors, Chief Ministers, distinguished political guests, foreign ambassadors. Chatted with him but avoided shaking hands with President Alvi.