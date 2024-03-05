Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry’s six smashed the car window.

The car was on display during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriors at the Channaswamy Stadium, RCB’s Ellyse Perry hit Deepti Sharma for a six in the 19th over which hit the car window. .

Speaking after the match, Elise Perry said, “I’m not sure I have insurance to cover me here.”

In this match, Ellis Perry scored 58 runs off 37 balls which included 4 fours and 4 sixes.