The Department of Meteorology has indicated the possibility of a reduction in heat intensity in Karachi from today.

According to meteorological analysts, hot and dry winds may prevail in the city of Quaid during the day, while sea breezes may resume in the evening.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius in the city.

A new spell of rain is predicted to enter the country during the next 2 days

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department says that the weather will be dry in most parts of the country today, but it will remain partly cloudy in the evening and night, while there is a possibility of light rain at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.