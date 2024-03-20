US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lowe has said that Pakistan’s elections in 2024 have been thoroughly reviewed, particularly concerned about the incidents of violence before the general elections in Pakistan.

Donald Lowe’s statement on the elections in Pakistan will be presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress. In the statement, Donald Lowe said that there were terrorist attacks on the police, politicians, and political gatherings before the elections, and many journalists, especially women journalists, were attacked by party supporters. harassed.

Donald Lowe said that the International Election Observers Organization said they were prevented from observing in about half of the country’s constituencies.

He said that Pakistan is an important partner of America, and we are determined to strengthen the democratic institutions of Pakistan.

The US Assistant Secretary of State said that they are cooperating with Pakistan in dealing with threats from Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

He said that they are also working to increase religious freedom and respect for human rights in Pakistan.

Donald Low said that America is among the top countries importing Pakistani products, and America is playing an important role in the economic stability in Pakistan.

In his statement, US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lowe said that the US is the most important investor investing in Pakistan’s infrastructure, the US is also supporting the upgradation of Mangla and Tarbela Dams.