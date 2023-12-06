Islamabad: It has been decided to cut the electricity connections of non-filers as part of the IMF negotiations.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) technical team have made significant progress in their virtual discussions on tax from various areas including compliance risk management. There was a discussion on the recovery of

FBR sources said the virtual talks also discussed the levy of taxes on profitable businesses and the IMF team was briefed on the notices sent to non-filers.

According to sources, FBR told the IMF technical team in a briefing that so far notices have been sent to 746,000 non-filers.

Sources further said that the IMF technical team will issue a report on the talks with the FBR while the talks between the IMF technical team and the FBR will continue this week.