Actress Karan Ashfaq, who recently got married for the second time, is being criticized by a few users on social media, to which the actress is also responding well.

Famous actor and host Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaq married Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) focal person and political advisor Hamza Ali Chaudhry for the second time in Lahore on Sunday, whose photos and videos were shared by the actress herself on social media. shared

The pictures included the Nikah ceremony including the Mehendi and Abtan ceremony, on which fans expressed their best wishes.

While people appreciated the decision of the actress, some critics also came into the fray and made unnecessary and negative comments about Karan’s pictures.

A user named Hamna asked a personal question and wrote ‘Was this marriage arranged (parents’ choice)?’

Kiran felt it appropriate to answer the question and confirmed that the marriage was completely arranged.

After that, a woman named Anika said, ‘We can’t deal with a breakup so quickly’.

In response, the actress said, ‘You mean that I would have been sitting? My parents used to cry and worry about seeing me alone. If I had not married, I would have just sat in the name of someone’s divorce?’

Another user said ‘Why did you leave Imran Ashraf?’

Kiran replied ‘He left, not me. Allah has blessed me with a better person.

It should be noted that model and actress Kiran Ashfaq and Imran Ashraf officially announced their divorce on 18 October 2022 through social media posts.

Actor Imran Ashraf married model Karan Ashfaq in 2018 and they have a son named ‘Roham’.

