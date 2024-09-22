KARACHI: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem Rehman criticized the government policies and said that the government has failed to provide basic facilities like health and education to the people.

On the second day of PEMA’s two-day convention at Expo Center Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while speaking as the chief guest said that we have to promote hope and awareness in our new generation. He gave the example of the Palestinian people and said that they patiently stand for their rights and are content with Allah’s will, so our youth should not be disappointed but should learn from them.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman criticized the education system and said that education in Pakistan has become a profitable business, due to which higher education has become a dream for the middle class. Government should make education accessible to all and free it from commercialization.

He also expressed concern over the backwardness of Balochistan and non-availability of health facilities. Hafiz Naeem said that the burden of heavy fees in medical colleges is depriving middle class families of education.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to take the young generation out of drugs and other social problems and put them on the path of education and training. The number of doctors in Pakistan is also decreasing because good doctors do not get proper opportunities in the country, due to which they are forced to migrate abroad. A large number of doctors from across the country participated in the expo center, where 5 central and 16 scientific sessions were organized.