Karachi: Former cricketer and chief selector Wahab Riaz has made a big revelation about the friendship of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar.

Recently, Wahab Riaz appeared as a guest on the famous comedian Tabish Hashmi’s program ‘Hansana Muni Hai’ where he criticized the poor performance of the national team and the board’s decisions.

In the same program, Wahab Riaz also shared some funny things from the dressing room with the fans.

Wahab Riaz while narrating a story from the past said that once we were on a tour of New Zealand, all of us players were eating in fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s room, while the famous song of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was playing on TV. Sheila Ka Jawani’ was on.

The former cricketer continued his talk and said that Shoaib Akhtar saw on the TV screen and said that he knows Katrina Kaif and is also friends with Katrina.

He said that Mohammad Hafeez was surprised to hear about Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif’s friendship, but he could not even believe it. Wahab Riaz said that when no one believed what Shoaib Akhtar said, he threw everyone out of the room saying that you people consider me a liar.

He further said that after Shoaib Akhtar got angry and was thrown out of the room, the players had gone to a restaurant to eat.It should be noted that Shoaib Akhtar represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, while the former fast bowler is considered a close friend of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.