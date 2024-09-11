Asad Qaiser says that the bill that the government is bringing will go to any extent to stop it, this bill is very dangerous. While talking to the media in Peshawar, Asad Qaiser said that he has come to Peshawar High Court for bail. will participate in the assembly session today. Asad Qaiser says that the government is doing everything to benefit one person. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Ayub said. Who has the power to force masked men to enter the parliament and abduct members?

This thing does not work in a democracy. He said that Ali Amin is the Chief Executive of Gandapur province, he is representing 4 crore people and went for the meeting as Chief Minister. Umar Ayub says that Chief Minister Border and Province I will meet people about the law and order situation. It should be noted that Umar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and Asad Qaiser had reached the Peshawar High Court, where they filed their bail applications.