Peshawar High Court granted bail to PTI leaders Umar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and Zartaj Gul. Justice Shakeel Ahmed of Peshawar High Court heard the case. The court granted bail to PTI leaders till October 10. Earlier, opposition leader Umar Ayub, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Zartaj Gul filed petitions in Peshawar High Court for bail in the case registered in Islamabad.

In the petition filed by the party, it has been stated that a case has been registered against Umar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and other leaders for holding a meeting in Islamabad. Cases have been registered, the petitioners want to appear in the respective courts, there is apprehension of arrest of the petitioners, bail should be granted so that they can appear.