We should have formed a government together with the PPP: Azhar Siddique

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, today’s PTI strike failed, the routes to Rawalpindi and Islamabad were open, road closures affect business, PTI’s previous issues are no longer there, Founder PTI’s affairs not expected to improve, Founder’s popularity is not apparent, the founder’s popularity is not what it was in the beginning, corruption is on the rise in the country, business people are leaving Pakistan and going abroad, business in the country has been destroyed.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said protest is everyone’s right, today we were supposed to hold a peaceful protest in Islamabad, problems will be solved only by coming to the streets, there were a large number of our workers in front of the Islamabad High Court, I myself filed a petition to provide facilities to the founder and Bushra Bibi, why are they stopping to meet the founder PTI, my petition was objected to, Founder’s cases are not being heard, PTI did not do it, PTI is not being allowed to hold rallies, model Town incident is in front of us all, corruption is on the rise in the country, the government is not following them, the government has not done any work on the ground, Petrol prices are increasing day by day, minor differences keep happening, the next era belongs to the PPP, I see Shehbaz Sharif leaving soon, Shehbaz Sharif will leave before June, I said that changes will start coming in mid-november, no one’s government is being allowed to function in the country, PTI founder will be released from jail soon, PTI founder will be released soon from Toshakhana case, PTI founder will not leave the country, People stand with the founding father PTI, people came out despite the implementation of Section 144, people have now understood and will not be fooled by them anymore, when the 1973 constitution was made, things were kept under control, when I came from the UK, I told the founder to form a government with the PPP, We should have formed a government together with the PPP, we knew that the government would not hold elections at that time.