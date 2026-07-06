Peshawar: How much funds did Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receive from the federal government in the last five years? The figures were presented in the KP Assembly.

According to the document, in the last five years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs 3488 billion 675 million from the federal government. From 2021 to 2025, the federal government provided funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the NFC and War on Terror. During the last five years, the federal government gave Rs 3114 billion 450 million to the province under the NFC. The province received Rs 374 billion 224 million from the federal government under the War on Terror.

The document states that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received the highest amount of funds from the federal government in the fiscal year 2024-25. In the fiscal year 2024-25, the province received Rs 1046 billion 875 million from the federal government. Last fiscal year, the federal government gave the province Rs 112 billion 229.6 million under the War on Terror.

According to the documents, last fiscal year, the province received Rs 934 billion 579 million from the federal government under the NFC. In the last five years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in federal funds is Rs 3647 billion 649 million.

MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi raised the point of discrepancy in the figures of the money received by the province and said that there is a discrepancy of 60 billion in the figures that have come in the white paper, we should be told whether this white paper is false or this budget.

Provincial Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the answers related to the question have been given in full, the discrepancy between the money received and what is our right is due to various reasons, all the details have been given by both the provincial and federal levels.

The question has been sent to the relevant standing committee for further recommendations