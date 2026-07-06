Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has said that Pakistan’s right to water under the Indus Waters Treaty is inalienable and it is the lifeblood of the country, which will be protected at all costs.

In a post on social media platform X, Atta Tarar said that India’s failed attempt to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty has neither legal standing nor moral justification.

The Federal Information Minister said that this move has brought nothing but embarrassment to India at the global level. This behavior of India is also a clear violation of the “One Water, One Vision” principle endorsed by the United Nations, which emphasizes the fair and responsible use of water resources.

He said that Pakistan will continue to take all possible diplomatic and legal steps to protect its water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.