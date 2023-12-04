Pakistan cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed says that the team includes fast bowlers who can make up for the lack of Naseem Shah.

During a media talk in Canberra, Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he is getting a chance to play for the first time in Canberra, today the weather is good, and he will get a chance to see the pitch, here the match before the Test series is very important, he will try to do more than the match. Take advantage of more practice, our test team is big in Seattle, we will want to play good cricket against a top team.

He said that Prime Minister XI is a good team for the four-day match, and we will get good practice, Shaan Masood is captaining for the first time, captaincy is a matter of honor, he has a good relationship with Mohammad Hafeez, Shaan Masood is good. How are the teams running?

Sarfraz Ahmed said that Babar Azam is very interested in the team, Babar Azam is with Shan Masood, and individual goals are for everyone, but when we left Pakistan, we left with a team goal, our goal was to have to play good cricket here, the effort is to win the series, the individual goal is to give the best in batting and keeping if given the opportunity.

“When you play cricket, you are ready for whatever role you are given, Rizwan and I will try to fulfill whatever role is given, Australia is a top-quality side and you Playing test series against him, Australia is always tough in their country, will try to give Australia a tough time, our team is very good and will play good cricket in the field.

During the conversation, Sarfaraz said that he wishes David Warner the best, and will try to get him out as soon as possible, we are trying not to let him get a good start, are preparing well for the Perth Test, and our fast bowlers are good who are in the team and can make up for the lack of Naseem Shah.

He said that there are challenges on the Australian tour, and there are strong bowlers in the nets as well.

It should be noted that the Pakistan cricket team will play a four-day match in Canberra from December 6 to 9.

The Test series between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14. The national team will be led by Shaun Masood, who has been handed the captaincy for the first time.