Famous actor and host Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife actress Karan Ashfaq got married for the second time to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) focal person and political advisor Hamza Ali Chaudhry.

The news of Karan Ashfaq’s marriage came out yesterday after which the actress herself confirmed it on Sunday evening and released several pictures of her marriage on her Instagram account.

This marriage ceremony was held yesterday at the residence of Hamza Ali Chaudhry in Lahore, in which close relatives and friends participated.

