The situation in the Middle East is very tense at the moment, Masood Khalid

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The current government is working hard, the army chief is also helping

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily, there is no other choice, SK Niazi

The establishment has provided a lot of support for the improvement of the economy

IMF is giving loans, but efforts should be made to save lives

Lenders also give loans to the country where they see a better future

Iran’s stance is very important in Iran-Pakistan relations

In the context of the global situation, it will be a little difficult to give a position

Pakistan has long standing relations with China, USA and Iran

If the situation worsens, more problems will arise for Pakistan

The government is working which is visible

Saudi investment is a good omen for economic improvement

The government should also provide facilities to local investors

It is hoped that the economy will improve with the government’s efforts

Iran is going to become a nuclear power, so it is a big threat to Israel

Israel is now also thinking of its face-swing answer,

US will not help Israel against Iran

There is a definite opinion that Israel will definitely take some action in response

If fighting intensifies, oil supply may be affected

Iran also has many interests in the Middle East