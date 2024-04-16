ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
The current government is working hard, the army chief is also helping
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily, there is no other choice, SK Niazi
The establishment has provided a lot of support for the improvement of the economy
IMF is giving loans, but efforts should be made to save lives
Lenders also give loans to the country where they see a better future
Iran’s stance is very important in Iran-Pakistan relations
In the context of the global situation, it will be a little difficult to give a position
Pakistan has long standing relations with China, USA and Iran
If the situation worsens, more problems will arise for Pakistan
The government is working which is visible
Saudi investment is a good omen for economic improvement
The government should also provide facilities to local investors
It is hoped that the economy will improve with the government’s efforts
Ex-ambassador Masood Khalid’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi”.
The situation in the Middle East is very tense at the moment,
Iran is going to become a nuclear power, so it is a big threat to Israel
Israel is now also thinking of its face-swing answer,
US will not help Israel against Iran
There is a definite opinion that Israel will definitely take some action in response
If fighting intensifies, oil supply may be affected
Iran also has many interests in the Middle East
Pressure will increase on Iran in the coming days
Whatever is happening in Gaza, the sympathies of the world are with Palestine
Iran has always fully supported the Palestinians on the Palestinian issue
China has increased trade relations with Iran for some time,
Even in the context of China-US conflict, China is acting sensibly
Pakistan is facing various internal and external challenges
It is in our interest that this conflict does not go further
The big powers want the Muslim countries to remain divided
Israel has imprisoned thousands of Palestinians while Hamas has imprisoned only a few
I think that Hamas should revise its attitude so that there will be a ceasefire
Conflict can be de-escalated through prisoner exchange,
If the situation in the Middle East deteriorates, America may also be affected
Elections are near in America, they are playing their role very cautiously
The OIC played a very ineffective role in the Palestine conflict
