Saudi Foreign Minister is in Pakistan leading a high profile delegation. The press talk of the honorable guest is a ray of hope for our country. He said, ““We are extremely impressed by the very proactive attitude that we saw in our meetings especially with the [Special] Investment [Facilitation] Council (SIFC) and a very strong business-focused approach on addressing challenges and opportunities and highlighting the work we can do together.

Further he stated : “I feel very confident that the results of this visit and the results of the work being done between the two respective teams with this attitude, with this approach of focus on results [and] overcoming hurdles will deliver significant benefits for both of our countries [and] will significantly accelerate the process of achieving those investments that we’re looking at together. I can say that there is significant opportunity to increase the level of investment that is already on the table.”

This is a window of opportunity and there are so many avenues that we can explore. One amongst these is religious tourism. I have frequently mentioned in these columns that tis sort of tourism has a great potential.

Pakistan is a rich civilization. Its areas have been part of the great civilizations of the world. Gandhara civilization is one of the most remarkable civilizations. If portrayed well under conducive atmosphere it has the potential attract the religious civilization.

This is perhaps the first time that we have realized the importance of religious tourism. The credit goes to PM Task Force on Gandhara Tourism; the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI); and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From Margalla to Swat, the Buddhist tourism potential of the region can be gauged from the fact that a Buddha stupa has been unearthed during routine excavations from Islamabad. Religious tourism is an entire industry that has been neglected. Taxila has been the center of the Gandhara civilization. Traces of this civilization are scattered from Taxila to Swat. But all this has fallen into disrepute.

Raja Tridev Rai of East Pakistan decided to stay in Pakistan after the creation of Bangladesh and had the status of federal minister for life. He had a taste for these things and built a Buddhist temple in the diplomatic enclave of Islamabad.

How many of us know Badalpur Stupa, Jahanabad Buddha, Bhamla Stupa, Julian Stupa, Shangardar Stupa, Batkara, Rani Ghat, Sri Bahlul, Menkala Stupa, Jindal Tapmal, Jinanwali Dheri, Piplan Stupa, Sarsakh City, Sirkup City, Dharmarajka stupakia and where are they?