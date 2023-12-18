According to the data released by the Election Commission, the total number of voters in the country is 12 crore 85 lahks 85 thousand 760, of which the number of male voters is 6 crore 92 lakh 63 thousand 704 and the number of female voters is 5 crore 93 lahks 22 thousand 56.

According to the data, the rate of male voters in the country is 53.87 percent while the rate of female voters is 46.13 percent.

The number of voters in the federal capital Islamabad is 10 lahks 83 thousand 29, in which there are 5 lahks 68 thousand 406 male voters and 5 lahks 14 thousand 623 female voters.

According to the data of the Election Commission, the number of voters in Balochistan is 53 lacks 71 thousand 947, in which the number of male voters is 3 million 16 thousand 164 and the number of female voters is 23 lakh 55 thousand 783.

The total number of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 2 crore 19 lakh 28 thousand 119 in which there are 1 crore 19 lakh 44 thousand 397 male voters while the number of female voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 99 lakh 83 thousand 722.

According to the data, the number of voters in Punjab is 7 crores 32 lacks 7 thousand 896 in which male voters are 3 crores 91 lakh 22 thousand 82 and female voters are 3 crores 40 lacks 85 thousand 814.

According to the data of the Election Commission, the number of voters in Sindh is 2 crore 69 lacks 94 thousand 769, in which the number of male voters is 1 crore 46 lakh 12 thousand 655 and the number of female voters is 1 crore 23 lacks 82 thousand 114.