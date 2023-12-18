The Palestinian Ministry of Health, while confirming the martyrdom of 4 Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli army, said that the Zionist army raided the Fara refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, during which 4 Palestinians were martyred.

According to Arab media, Israeli forces also attacked homes in Gaza where shelling was carried out in Shujaya and other areas.

According to reports, Jabalia and Nusirat camps were also attacked earlier in which many people were martyred.

The US Defense Minister arrived in Israel

In addition, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin has arrived in Israel, where he will discuss the ongoing military operation in Gaza with the Israeli government.

According to media reports, the US Defense Minister’s visit to Israel is being seen in the context of pressure from the international community, which is questioning Israel’s barbaric attacks on Gaza.

It should be noted that as a result of Israel’s bombing of Gaza since October 7, more than 18,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including a large number of children and women.