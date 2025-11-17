We all have to play our part for the betterment of the country: Senator Kamran Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News S.K. Niazi, while conducting his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Leader PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand said we are not angry with Pakistan, Pakistan belongs to all of us, lies are being told everywhere in the country, lying is the biggest disease for Pakistan, when they don’t win the elections, they bring in a Form 47 government through the Election Commission, they have changed the entire constitution, Asif Ali Zardari has realized that Sindh has gone out of his hands, they are passing the wrong bill, it will lead to chaos, we will not support any wrongdoing, the number of cases in Pakistan is very high, there is no such thing as a constitution in the country, not many people in Pakistan are educated, that’s why they don’t have the passage of this amendment, the number of cases in the country is increasing day by day, they are passing an amendment of their own accord, the bat symbol has been taken away from the PTI, the Economist’s report is completely baseless, whoever published the report is a supporter of PML-N, the founder is the most popular leader in the country, PTI’s position on the report has not been taken, no one can separate the founder and Bushra Bibi, what evidence do they have that the founder’s plane could not fly at that time due to this reason, whenever martial law was imposed, there were PML-N and PPP governments, there is no such thing as judiciary in the country, the government wants judges to come to our aid, we all have to think about the betterment of the country.

Senator Kamran Murtaza we got the 26th Amendment passed, the Constitution has created the tools of destruction by passing these amendments, amendments will bring disaster to the country, there were many flaws in this amendment, so it was not included, we passed the 26th amendment for the sake of the country, all women are worthy of respect for us, the founder’s plane may not have taken off at that time due to bad weather, we were betrayed on the 26th Amendment, they ran away from their promises on the 26th Amendment, they broke the vote and passed this amendment, no one’s vote should be broken, if their conscience had awakened, they would have resigned, Panama case is in front of all of us, this country belongs to all of us, it has to run, We all have to play our part for the betterment of the country, we want the amendments passed to be for the benefit of the people, but this amendment is not for the benefit of the people, people are praising Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Bangladesh, some people are criticizing Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Bangladesh, the 27th Amendment will cause many problems, they all want to achieve their own desired results.