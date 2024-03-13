The dollar has depreciated against the rupee in the open market in the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan had announced a public holiday in banks on the 1st of Ramadan today.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, all banks will be closed for public transactions on the 1st of Ramadan 1445 Hijri, there will be a “bank holiday” for the deduction of Zakat, and all banks, development financial institutions, and microfinance banks will be open to the public on the said date. Will not transact with.

However, the price of the dollar has become cheaper by 14 paise in the open, after which the dollar is selling at 281 rupees 47 paise.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar closed at 279 rupees 8 paise yesterday in the interbank exchange.