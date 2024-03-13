Tik Tok introduced the Tik Tok Music app some time ago to compete with music streaming services.

Now the social media company is planning to introduce an app called TikTok Photos to take on Instagram.

This was revealed in a report.

The report said that the reference and icon of a new app TikTok Photos were found in the APK code of TikTok.

According to the report, this app is likely to be introduced soon.

No statement has been issued by TikTok in this regard.

Note that the TikTok app already has a photo mode which is used to create slideshows of photos.

But now it seems that this company wants to leave Instagram behind in the same field.

The report comes after Instagram overtook TikTok to become the most downloaded app worldwide in 2023.

It should be noted that TikTok had earlier started testing the feature of posting 30-minute-long videos to compete with YouTube.

Similarly, in July 2023, the X (Twitter)-like text posts feature was also made a part of TikTok.