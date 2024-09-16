Federal Minister of Law Nazir Tarar has said that the direction of the country should be determined by the Parliament and not by the Chief Justice. Speaking in the National Assembly session, Azam Nazir Tarar said that Asad Qaiser is my dear, you should sit on the speaker’s chair. , I do not understand that when the bill is presented in the House, the draft should be brought forward. The matter comes to the Cabinet, then the Special Committee of the Cabinet examines it, after the Cabinet and the Special Committee, the Bill comes to the Parliament. Azam Nazir Tarr. He also said that if this bill was not drafted and sent to the cabinet, then how can it be brought to the House.