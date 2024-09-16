Srinagar: Modi government minister Giriraj has threatened that if we have to demolish more than 3 lakh illegal mosques in India, we will definitely do so. According to Indian media, Textile Minister Giri Raj has claimed that there are currently more than 3 lakh mosques that have been built illegally across India. If they have to be demolished like Shimla, they will not hesitate.

Prime Minister Modi’s silence on this false and baseless claim by Minister Giriraj Singh is a proof of government patronage to the efforts to restrict the religious freedom of Muslims. Even in his third consecutive term of office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to try to crush Muslims in every possible way. Which was started by constructing Ram Mandir instead of Babri Masjid and the cases of many historical mosques are being heard in the court. It should be remembered that not only Muslims are victims of Modi government’s Hindutva policy, but also other minorities including Christians do not have religious freedom. Even the lower caste of Hindus are not safe from it.