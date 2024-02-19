All across the world, democracy is eroding. This decline has been attributed to a turbulent year marked by wars, authoritarian crackdowns, and a decline in trust in mainstream political entities, according to a report published by the Economist Intelligence Unit titled Age of Conflict. Pakistan has become one of the main victims of this collapse. Its 11-point decline, the biggest drop of any nation in the region, and its new designation as a “authoritarian regime” are not only concerning but also a reason for reflection and shame. Pakistan’s score dropped from 4.13 to just 3.25 out of 10. Regretfully, 4.64 points was the highest score it could manage in 2013 and 2014.Pakistan’s score dropped from 4.13 to just 3.25 out of 10. Regretfully, 4.64 points was the highest score it could manage in 2013 and 2014. Even more unfortunate is Pakistan’s position three among the least productive nations, behind Gabon and Niger. The excessive political power of the establishment is highlighted by the EIU as a crucial element. It points out that “free and fair elections are a prerequisite of democracy” and emphasizes how “far from being free, fair, or competitive” the polls are in Pakistan. The polls on February 8 are among the most contentious in our history due to claims of pre-poll rigging, results manipulation, and military intervention. In addition to deadly attacks before election day, the Commonwealth Observer Group highlights other issues affecting inclusivity in the polling process in an interim statement. Although the group acknowledges that efforts are being made to organize the elections, it also cites instances of violence against candidates, media censorship, and intimidation against the PTI, as well as a court ruling that stripped the party of its election symbol.It hasn’t helped that the Foreign Office dismissed criticism from around the world as “neither constructive nor objective.” It ignores the worries expressed by both Pakistanis and foreign observers by insisting that the election process be seen as a “internal sovereign affair.” Even though the FO highlighted the involvement of young and female voters, democracy requires more than just voter turnout. It needs to be open, equitable, and allow for the transfer of power at the will of the people. The onus now shifts to the incoming administration to put up a strong defense against forces hostile to democracy.Going forward, major reforms are necessary to protect civil liberties, maintain the integrity of elections, and undermine the establishment’s power in politics. Pakistan cannot reestablish itself as a nation dedicated to democratic governance unless it makes sincere efforts to restore the fundamentals of democracy.